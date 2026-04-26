Organizers host 10th annual Strides for Life 5K

The 10th annual Strides for Life 5K Race was held on Saturday in Montgomery County at Solvita.

KETTERING — The 10th annual Strides for Life 5K Race was held on Saturday in Montgomery County.

The race began at Solvita in Kettering at 10 a.m. with a Kids’ Fun Run that started at 9:30 a.m.

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Organizers of the event aimed to support, educate, and recognize donations of organs, eyes, and tissue in Ohio.

Community Outreach Coordinator Stephanie Burianek said that one person can save eight lives and enhance the lives of over 100 more through tissue donation.

“It’s so very critical that we do these awareness events and get the word out about organ donation because it’s so important,” said Burianek.

For those who missed the event, there is a virtual 5K that you can sign up for here.

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