Preparations are underway for the Feast of Giving in Downtown Dayton. It takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dayton Convention Center on Thursday.

DAYTON — Preparations are underway for the Feast of Giving in Downtown Dayton on Thursday.

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It will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Dayton Convention Center.

Organizers expect thousands to attend the event.

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Hundreds of volunteers set up tables and chairs so 5,000 people can grab a free Thanksgiving meal.

“We put on multiple tablecloths and centerpieces. We cleaned every chair that our wonderful people eating are going to be sitting in, and we got to work in the kitchen a little bit,” said Chris.

She is one of 300 volunteers helping set up the Feast of Giving at the Dayton Convention Center.

It is her first time volunteering at the event. Chris said that preparing the cranberry sauce is her first task.

“I was working with two other volunteers in the kitchen after we set up here, and I’m not sure what I’m going to be doing today, but I’m hoping it’s something exciting for the next three hours,” she said.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6, it takes a lot of food to feed 5,000 people. The chef is counting all these trays of turkey, mashed potatoes, pies, and stuffing to help get ready for Thanksgiving.

“When you walk in the door, it’s going to be emotional to see these people sitting down together and eating,” said Chris.

There is still some work to do. Workers cut over 6,000 pies.

The volunteers are opening boxes of shirts. It’s moments like these that bond the volunteers.

“I met multiple volunteers. I bonded with Chris, with Linda, with Andrew,” said Chris.

The doors open at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. There will be live music.

“Obviously, for anyone who is on a tight budget and needs a meal,” said Steve Paris.

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