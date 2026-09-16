OSHP cruiser hit in ODOT work zone

VAN WERT COUNTY — An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) cruiser was recently hit in an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) work zone.

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ODOT said in a social media post that the OSHP cruiser was hit on U.S. 30 in Van Wert County on Sept. 1.

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OSHP was protecting ODOT in a work zone.

Photos show that the cruiser ended up on the side of the road. The other vehicle had front-end damage while the cruiser sustained rear-end damage.

“When you drive, that is your job,” ODOT said. “Put away the distractions. Be prepared to change lanes or slow down. Scan for hazards. Watch for road crews, emergency responders, and disabled vehicles.”

ODOT added that all parties involved suffered minor injuries.

OSHP Cruiser Hit Van Wert Co Photo contributed by ODOT (via Facebook) (ODOT (via Facebook))

OSHP Cruiser Hit Van Wert Co Photo contributed by ODOT (via Facebook) (ODOT (via Facebook))

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