OSHP, firefighters respond to semi fire on I-70 in Clark Co.

CLARK COUNTY — State troopers responded to a semi fire early Friday morning.

Firefighters and troopers were dispatched before 1:30 a.m. to Interstate 70 westbound to the Interstate 675 ramp on a reported semi fire, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatcher.

ODOT cameras show that the right lane on I-70 WB was partially closed but has since reopened.

The OSHP dispatcher told News Center 7 that a semi-trailer caught fire, and the ramp from I-675 NB to I-70 EB is closed until ODOT crews treat the road.

No injuries were reported.

We will continue to update this story.

Semi fire on I-70 WB near I-675 Photo from: OHGO

