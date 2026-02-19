OSHP honors son who stopped swaying semi while father had medical emergency

OSHP recognizes son who stopped swaying semi while father had medical emergency

LEBANON — State troopers honored a son who stopped a swaying semi when his father had a medical emergency.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) presented Cassidy Collins with a certificate of recognition for this courageous action on November 19, according to a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

Cassidy was sleeping in the sleeper cab of his father’s tractor-trailer. That’s when his dad, Gary, suffered a medical emergency. The truck was also swaying.

“Cassidy climbed from the sleeper cab and attempted to gain control, moving his father out of the way and downshifting the tractor to stall the engine and applying the brakes. Once the vehicle completely stopped, Cassidy called 911 and performed CPR on Gary,” said OSHP.

State trooper Olsen from the Lebanon Post was one of the first responders to arrive at the scene.

Cassidy said that Olsen was exactly what he needed to see, OSHP stated.

Medics took Gary to a hospital, where he made a full recovery.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group