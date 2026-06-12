OSHP IDs pilot killed after small plane crashes into Ohio home

SCIOTO COUNTY — A man is dead after a small plane crashed into a Southern Ohio home on Thursday.

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As previously reported, the crash happened on Thursday at around 10:45 a.m. in Scioto County.

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>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: One dead after small plane crashes into Ohio home

An initial Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) investigation showed that a 2006 Cirrus SR20 plane took off from the Greater Portsmouth Regional Airport and crashed into a home on Bennett Schoolhouse Road.

State troopers identified the pilot as Kurt Paulus, 76.

Scioto County Emergency Management Director Larry Mullins previously told WOWK and WCHS that the people inside the home at the time of the crash were able to get out safely.

The home is destroyed.

OSHP said that the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

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