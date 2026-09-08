OSHP reports 12 fatal crashes, nearly 500 arrests over Labor Day weekend

OHIO — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating 12 fatal crashes from over Labor Day weekend.

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The OSHP reported on Tuesday that 12 deaths in 12 fatal crashes occurred over the four-day Labor Day weekend reporting period.

The reporting period began Friday, September 4 at midnight and concluded Monday, September 7 at 11:59 p.m.

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According to preliminary Patrol statistics, at least one of the 12 fatal crashes was OVI-related.

Troopers made 426 arrests for impaired driving and 70 arrests for drug-related charges.

The OSHP added that in the fatalities where a safety belt was available, one was unbelted.

“Although Ohio’s safety belt law remains a secondary violation, troopers continue to have zero tolerance during the holiday reporting period when motorists were stopped for a violation and found to not be wearing a safety belt,” the OSHP said in a statement.

Throughout the four-day period, troopers issued 2,136 safety belt citations.

Troopers responded to 502 crashes, issued 1,525 citations for distracted driving and provided assistance to 1,563 motorists.

Motorists can report drug activity and dangerous or impaired driving on Ohio roadways by calling #677.

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