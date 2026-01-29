Out-of-state driver drives through closed contraflow lane, twice

DAYTON — Body camera footage shows state troopers stopping a driver going down a closed section of I-75 in Montgomery County on Tuesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The video shows the state trooper walking up to an Ohio Department of Transportation worker.
The worker tells the trooper that there is a message board miles down the road warning drivers of the closed lane and also “probably half a mile of barrels.”
TRENDING STORIES:
- Sheriff’s office IDs 2 people killed after driver tries to pass semi on state route
- Police department moved after fire damages building
- Officers work ‘protecting and serving… the sled hill’ in Kettering
The trooper walks up to the driver and asks him how he ended up in the lane.
The driver, who is from Nebraska, tells the trooper that there was a big enough space in between the cones that he thought it was open.
“It’s been closed since Saturday,” the trooper said.
The driver makes a shocking confession.
“I drove down here yesterday,” he tells the trooper.
“You drove down here yesterday?!” the trooper responds.
The man was cited for driving on a closed roadway.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group