Outdoor retailer sets opening date for Beavercreek store

Sierra plans opening for Beavercreek store (Sierra)
By Brooke Jones, WHIO.com

BEAVERCREEK — Sierra, an outdoor-themed retailer, is coming to Beavercreek.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The store is set to open next to TJ Maxx and Lowe’s on Centre Drive on Aug. 15.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We are excited to bring Sierra to the amazing Beavercreek community,” Jill Tully, VP of Marketing at Sierra, said in a release.

This will mark Sierra’s seventh store in Ohio. The off-price retailer also has locations in Columbus, Cincinnati, Niles, Strongsville, and Westlake.  

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-909-5991

    The K-Club Newsletter