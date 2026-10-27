Outside recreation fire sparks house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — An outside recreation fire sparked a house fire in Dayton over the weekend.

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Around 6:13 a.m. on Saturday, Dayton fire crews were dispatched to the 1100 block of Chelsea Avenue on reports of a structure fire, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke cominng form the roof of a one and a half story residential structure.

Crews found fire in the outside back wall, from the basement to the attic, according to the Dayton Fire Department.

A total of 31 personnel and 12 apparatus operated on the scene. No firefighters were injured. Crews were on scene for 1 hour and 22 minutes.

Centerpoint and AES assisted with turning off utilities.

The cause of the fire was ruled accidental due to an outside recreation fire, according to the fire department.

The fire caused an estimated $10,000 worth of losses.

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