UPDATE: Over 2,000 outages reported as severe storms move through Miami Valley

Power outages WHIO (WHIO)
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Power outages impacting thousands of customers are being reported as severe storms move through the Miami Valley Thursday night.

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As of 9:49 p.m., 2,203 AES Ohio customers are without power.

TRENDING STORIES:

Here’s where the outages are being reported:

  • Auglaize County: 1,335
  • Darke County - 6
  • Logan County - 22
  • Mercer County - 514
  • Miami County - 28
  • Montgomery County - 67
  • Preble County - 6
  • Shelby County - 225

We’ll work to learn more about the impacts and when the power may be restored.

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