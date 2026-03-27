UPDATE: Over 2,000 outages reported as severe storms move through Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Power outages impacting thousands of customers are being reported as severe storms move through the Miami Valley Thursday night.

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As of 9:49 p.m., 2,203 AES Ohio customers are without power.

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Here’s where the outages are being reported:

Auglaize County: 1,335

Darke County - 6

Logan County - 22

Mercer County - 514

Miami County - 28

Montgomery County - 67

Preble County - 6

Shelby County - 225

We’ll work to learn more about the impacts and when the power may be restored.

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