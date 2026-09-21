Over 10,000 outages reported after storms moved through region

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands remain without power after storms moved through the region on Sunday.

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As of 1:05 a.m., 10,545 AES customers are without power, according to the AES outage map.

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Here is a county breakdown:

Montgomery County- 7,463

Greene County- 1,373

Warren County- 823

Clinton County- 637

Clark County- 6

Champaign County- 4

Preble County- 4

Miami County- 1

Darke County- 1

Shelby County- 1

AES Ohio spokesperson Mary Ann Kabel told News Center 7’s Cody Butler on Sunday night that two storm systems moved through the area.

She said storms brought extensive lightning and torrential downpours.

Kabel said that anyone with outages can report it at 877-468-8243 or visit this website.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

AES Ohio provides update on power outages after storms moved through area Thousands remain without power after storms moved through the region on Sunday night.

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