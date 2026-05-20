Over 10K without power in the area as storms move through

Power outages WHIO (WHIO)
By Noelle Horn, WHIO.com

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of people are without power in the Miami Valley on Tuesday night.

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As of 8:20 p.m. 11,331 AES customers reported they did not have power, according to an outage map.

>> Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several counties

Significant outages have been reported in the following counties:

  • Auglaize: 76
  • Darke: 351
  • Greene: 7332
  • Miami: 519
  • Montgomery: 2918
  • Preble: 109

We will continue to follow this story and update as it changes.

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