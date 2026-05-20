Over 10K without power in the area as storms move through

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of people are without power in the Miami Valley on Tuesday night.

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As of 8:20 p.m. 11,331 AES customers reported they did not have power, according to an outage map.

>> Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several counties

Significant outages have been reported in the following counties:

Auglaize: 76

Darke: 351

Greene: 7332

Miami: 519

Montgomery: 2918

Preble: 109

We will continue to follow this story and update as it changes.

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