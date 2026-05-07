Over 11 pounds of marijuana, guns found during ‘high risk’ search

DAYTON — Investigators seized over 11 pounds of marijuana during a search in a Dayton neighborhood on Wednesday.

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The Dayton Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics team, along with the Hostage Negotiation Team, served a “high-risk” drug search in the 3200 block of Haberer Avenue.

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During the search, investigators found three handguns and one rifle with a drum magazine, according to a post by DPD on social media.

Around 11.6 pounds of marijuana and $7,355 in cash were found.

A 29-year-old was charged with having weapons under disability, trafficking in drugs, and possession of controlled substances.

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