Over 1.1K grams of drugs seized during 2 separate search warrants

DAYTON — Officers seized over 1,100 grams of drugs during search warrants at 2 local homes on Tuesday.

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On August 25, officers and detectives served a search warrant in the 4500 block of Westchester Lane in Trotwood, according to a social media post from the Dayton Police Department.

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Officers recovered 500 grams of methamphetamine, 283 grams of fentanyl and 50 grams of cocaine.

Two firearms, one of which was stolen out of a neighboring jurisdiction, and $1,144 were also recovered.

As a result of the initial search warrant, another search warrant was served in the 4800 block of Gardendale Avenue in Trotwood.

During the second search, officers recovered one firearm, an additional 278 grams of methamphetamine, and an additional 25 grams of fentanyl.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges as a result of the search warrants.

The search warrants are part of an ongoing investigation.

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