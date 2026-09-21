Over 16,000 outages reported after storms moved through region

Power outages WHIO (WHIO)
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands are without power after storms moved through the region on Sunday.

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As of 8:50 p.m., 16,749 AES customers are without power, according to the AES outage map.

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Here is a county breakdown:

  • Montgomery County- 15,636
  • Greene County- 660
  • Warren County- 377
  • Preble County- 70
  • Darke County- 3
  • Shelby County- 1

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

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