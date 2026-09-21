Over 16,000 outages reported after storms moved through region

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands are without power after storms moved through the region on Sunday.
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As of 8:50 p.m., 16,749 AES customers are without power, according to the AES outage map.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for several local counties
- At least 1 dead after shooting in Riverside
- TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
Here is a county breakdown:
- Montgomery County- 15,636
- Greene County- 660
- Warren County- 377
- Preble County- 70
- Darke County- 3
- Shelby County- 1
News Center 7 will continue to update this story.
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