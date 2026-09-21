Over 16,000 outages reported after storms moved through region

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands are without power after storms moved through the region on Sunday.

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As of 8:50 p.m., 16,749 AES customers are without power, according to the AES outage map.

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Here is a county breakdown:

Montgomery County- 15,636

Greene County- 660

Warren County- 377

Preble County- 70

Darke County- 3

Shelby County- 1

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

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