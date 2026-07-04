Over 1,700 outages reported across region

MIAMI VALLEY — Several people are without power on Saturday.

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AES Ohio reports that over 1,700 customers are without power as of 5:05 p.m., according to its outage map.

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The bulk of the outages are reported in West Carrollton. It is just off Farmersville West Carrollton Road.

Here is a breakdown:

Montgomery County- 1,747

Preble- 12

We will continue to update this story.

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