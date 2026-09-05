Over 17,000 without power in Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of people are currently without power as storms move through the Miami Valley on Saturday morning.
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As of 7:00 a.m., 17,412 AES Ohio customers are without power, according to AES Ohio’s outage map.
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Here’s how the outages break down by county:
- Auglaize: 24
- Champaign: 73
- Darke: 41
- Greene: 2771
- Logan: 200
- Mercer: 264
- Miami: 117
- Montgomery: 13490
- Preble: 105
- Shelby: 136
Clark County is reporting 1,137 outages for Ohio Edison users.
We’ll continue to monitor and update the outages as the evening progresses.
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