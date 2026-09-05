Over 17,000 without power in Miami Valley

Power outages WHIO (WHIO)
By Mersadie Curtiss, WHIO.com

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of people are currently without power as storms move through the Miami Valley on Saturday morning.

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As of 7:00 a.m., 17,412 AES Ohio customers are without power, according to AES Ohio’s outage map.

TRENDING STORIES:

Here’s how the outages break down by county:

  • Auglaize: 24
  • Champaign: 73
  • Darke: 41
  • Greene: 2771
  • Logan: 200
  • Mercer: 264
  • Miami: 117
  • Montgomery: 13490
  • Preble: 105
  • Shelby: 136

Clark County is reporting 1,137 outages for Ohio Edison users.

We’ll continue to monitor and update the outages as the evening progresses.

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