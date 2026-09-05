Over 17,000 without power in Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of people are currently without power as storms move through the Miami Valley on Saturday morning.

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As of 7:00 a.m., 17,412 AES Ohio customers are without power, according to AES Ohio’s outage map.

TRENDING STORIES:

Here’s how the outages break down by county:

Auglaize: 24

Champaign: 73

Darke: 41

Greene: 2771

Logan: 200

Mercer: 264

Miami: 117

Montgomery: 13490

Preble: 105

Shelby: 136

Clark County is reporting 1,137 outages for Ohio Edison users.

We’ll continue to monitor and update the outages as the evening progresses.

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