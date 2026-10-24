Over $171K raised at 29th annual K 99.1 FM Cares for Kids Radiothon

Thanks to everyone who donated at this year's K 99.1 FM Cares for Kids Radiothon!!

DAYTON — Thanks to everyone who donated at this year’s K 99.1 FM Cares for Kids Radiothon!!

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Radiothon raised $171,500 for Dayton Children’s Hospital.

This brings the total raised since the live event began in 1997 to over $6.5 million.

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The funds will support Dayton Children’s Canine Co-Pilot facility dog program.

“We couldn’t be more proud of the annual K 99.1 FM Cares for Kids Radiothon and its contribution to the great works of Dayton Children’s Hospital,” said Kevin Hayes, VP and General Manager of Cox Media Group Ohio. “We are honored to amplify the good works of Dayton Children’s and join them in their passionate commitment to our kids here in the Miami Valley.

Radiothon is a partnership between K 99.1 FM, Dayton Children’s Hospital, and Children’s Miracle Network.

“We have the best listeners anywhere,” said Nancy Wilson, K 99. FM Program Director. “Time and again they show up to help local kids. It’s my favorite time of the year, seeing firsthand the generosity of our listeners. Thanks so much to everyone who contributed, making this another successful year. Your kindness is directly helping kids right here in the Miami Valley.”

Jena Prado, VP and Chief Development Officer for Dayton Children’s Hospital, said that this community has stepped up for 29 years.

“This year was no exception,” she said. “Together, this community raised the funding needed for our fully donor-supported Canine Co-Pilots program to help kids heal. It will be so special to welcome not one, but two facility dogs funded by this community over the past two years!”

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