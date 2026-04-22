Over 200 grams of drugs, stolen gun recovered during search warrant

DAYTON — A man was arrested after drugs and a stolen gun were found in a Dayton home on Wednesday morning.
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Detectives with the Dayton Police Department served a search warrant in the 5100 block of W Hillcrest Avenue.
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While searching, authorities found 227 grams of fentanyl, 28 grams of methamphetamine, and 13 grams of crack cocaine, according to a spokesperson from the department.
A stolen handgun with a drum magazine and approximately $2,214 was also recovered.
A 39-year-old man was arrested for having weapons while under disability, trafficking in drugs, and possession of controlled substances.
His identity wasn’t immediately available.
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