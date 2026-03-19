Over 200lbs of marijuana found during local investigation

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Detectives in Miami Township found hundreds of pounds of marijuana during a search.
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The drugs were found during an investigation into a suspected drug trafficker.
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Along with the marijuana, detectives found a gun and a significant amount of cash.
“We remain committed to targeting those who bring drugs and violence into our neighborhoods and to keeping Miami Township a safe place to live,” police said on social media.
They did not identify the suspected drug trafficker.
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