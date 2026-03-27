Over 2,100 outages reported after severe storms move through region

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands are without power after severe storms moved through the region on Thursday night.

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As of 1:20 a.m. on Friday, 2,152 AES Ohio customers are without power, according to its outage map.

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Here’s where the outages are being reported:

Auglaize County: 1,341

Montgomery County - 337

Darke County - 191

Mercer County - 191

Shelby County- 36

Miami County - 33

Preble County- 14

Logan County - 4

Downed power lines have blocked roads in some Miami Valley communities, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

State Route 274 from Route 716 to State Route 127 in Mercer County is closed in both directions.

We’ll work to learn more about the impacts and when the power may be restored.

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