Over 35,000 customers without power in Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of people are currently without power as storms move through the Miami Valley.
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As of 4:52 p.m., 35,802 AES Ohio customers are without power, according to AES Ohio’s outage map.
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Here’s how the outages break down by county:
- Clinton: 55
- Darke: 78
- Greene: 149
- Miami: 96
- Montgomery: 35,511
- Preble: 865
- Shelby: 35
Duke Energy is also reporting that 79 customers in Butler County and 263 customers in Warren County are without power.
We’ll continue to monitor and update the outages as the evening progresses.
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