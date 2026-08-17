Over 3 dozen firefighters respond to structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Dozens of firefighters responded to a structure fire in Dayton over the weekend.

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Shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Dayton firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 3200 block of E Fourth Street.

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Upon arrival, Firefighters found heavy smoke from the front and fire coming from the back of the first and second floors of the residential structure.

A total of 38 firefighters and 14 apparatus operated on the scene, according to fire officials.

Crews operated on scene for 3 hours and 24 minutes. No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation by the Dayton Fire Investigation Unit.

Anyone with information that may help in the investigation should contact Fire Investigators at 937-333-TIPS (8477).

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