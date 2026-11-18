Over 30% of Americans are willing to go into debt for winter trips

Heading into the winter holidays, more than 30% of Americans say winter trips are worth going into debt for, despite rising costs and recent air travel challenges.

Data from personal finance company WalletHub shows that many travelers are continuing to prioritize winter vacations regardless of high inflation and interest rates.

According to the report from WalletHub, nearly one in three Americans are still carrying credit card debt from travel last year.

TRENDING STORIES:

Additionally, 27% of those surveyed reported that winter travel is financially stressful, while about half believe inflation could ruin their travel plans.

Despite sky-high interest rates and rising credit card debt, the urge to travel remains strong following past pandemic restrictions.

Chip Lupo, a financial analyst at WalletHub, said the ongoing travel boom is rooted in memories of being confined at home.

To fight off new debt and manage rising expenses, the majority of respondents polled by WalletHub say they will try using rewards or applying for new credit cards to offset costs.

Travelers are also adjusting how they approach their trips.

Lupo explained that travelers are changing their itineraries to cut expenses, including shortening trip durations or driving to locations closer to home.

“People are adjusting their itineraries, whether it’s, traveling or maybe looking for a place maybe a little closer to home to cut down on the, on the, on the mileage or, or making it shorter with maybe once ten days is now maybe a week. So people are making some adjustments to the overall concept of winter travel,” Lupo said.

As part of the study, WalletHub also identified top winter travel destinations across the nation.

Cincinnati ranked in the top 10 overall due to its affordability and accessibility for travelers.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group