Over 30 cats, kittens rescued from abandoned boat

TACOMA, Washington — Over 30 cats and kittens were rescued from an abandoned boat in Tacoma.

Tacoma Police Officers went to check out the reports of an abandoned boat off Owen Beach when they saw dozens of four-legged occupants, according to our sister station KIRO.

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The police then reached out to the Pierce County Animal Control for help.

Animal Control Officer Cheri Page helped to corral 31 cats into carriers so that they could be carried off the boat.

“There was a couple who would come up to you, but most of them are pretty fearful,” said Page.

She said that they need to rescue roughly 11 more cats that are still on the boat.

“We’re going by cat math. If you see one, you times that by ten,” said Page.

This is not the first animal hoarding case that Page has seen. She said that they most often have a common theme.

“People will start with just a few cats, and they’re not spayed or neutered. And unfortunately, they do what cats do and make more cats,” said Page.

Page said that the cats have been on the boat for several months and that someone had been bringing them food and water.

All the cats appeared to be healthy except for having fleas.

The cats are receiving care at the Tacoma Pierce County Humane Society to hopefully be adopted out into new homes.

Officers are searching for the boat’s owner.

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