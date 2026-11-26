DARKE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 4:55 P.M.
Power has been restored after a Thursday outage in Darke County.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Over 3,100 AES Ohio customers in Darke County were without power, according to AES Ohio’s outage map.
As of 4:50 p.m., power has been restored to all but two AES customers in Darke County.
-INITIAL STORY-
More than 3,100 AES Ohio customers are currently without power in Darke County, according to AES Ohio’s outage map.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
As of 3:22 p.m., 3,105 customers southeast of Greenville are without power.
Additionally, around 345 customers east of Wapakoneta are also without power in Auglaize County.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Dozens of RTA vehicles reportedly targeted in overnight catalytic converter theft
- Deck the Diamond canceled tonight due to weather
- Runners brave the rain for Turkey Trot tradition in Miamisburg
News Center 7 has reached out to AES Ohio for more information on what caused the outage and when power may be restored.
We’ll provide updates as we learn more.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
@2026 Cox Media Group