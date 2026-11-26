UPDATE: Power restored after outage in Darke Co.

DARKE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 4:55 P.M.

Power has been restored after a Thursday outage in Darke County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Over 3,100 AES Ohio customers in Darke County were without power, according to AES Ohio’s outage map.

As of 4:50 p.m., power has been restored to all but two AES customers in Darke County.

-INITIAL STORY-

More than 3,100 AES Ohio customers are currently without power in Darke County, according to AES Ohio’s outage map.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As of 3:22 p.m., 3,105 customers southeast of Greenville are without power.

Additionally, around 345 customers east of Wapakoneta are also without power in Auglaize County.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 has reached out to AES Ohio for more information on what caused the outage and when power may be restored.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group