UPDATE: Over 1K outages reported after strong storms moved through region

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE: 6:00 P.M.
Thousands are without power after storms moved through the region on Friday.
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As of 6:05 p.m., 1,340 AES customers are without power, according to its outage map.
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Here is a county breakdown:
- Montgomery County- 827
- Greene County- 391
- Clinton County- 83
- Warren County- 1
- Champaign County- 1
- Shelby County-1
The number was as high as 33,000 outages around 3 p.m. on Friday.
News Center 7 will continue to update this story.
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