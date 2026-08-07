UPDATE: Over 1K outages reported after strong storms moved through region

Power outages WHIO (WHIO)
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE: 6:00 P.M.

Thousands are without power after storms moved through the region on Friday.

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As of 6:05 p.m., 1,340 AES customers are without power, according to its outage map.

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Here is a county breakdown:

  • Montgomery County- 827
  • Greene County- 391
  • Clinton County- 83
  • Warren County- 1
  • Champaign County- 1
  • Shelby County-1

The number was as high as 33,000 outages around 3 p.m. on Friday.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

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