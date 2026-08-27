Over 400 people fed at Wright State University food distribution event

DAYTON — Volunteers in Greene County helped feed more than 400 people on Thursday at a food distribution event at Wright State University.

News Center 7’s Taylor Roberson explained how this was good for farmers and people needing help with food.

All of the produce that was given out was thanks to 100 Ohio farmers as part of the state of Ohio’s Agricultural Clearance Program.

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The Foodbank’s Development Director, Amber Wright, said those farmers helped provide fresh fruits and vegetables for the event.

“It’s an absolute win/win. It supports the farmers and helps us fight food insecurity in the Miami Valley,” Wright said.

The Foodbank holds these mass food distributions several times a year. Wright said it would not be possible without those who show up to help.

SICSA brought pet food. Five Rivers Health Center brought their mobile clinic, and CareSource funded the event as well as providing dozens of helping hands.

Jesse Reed, Senior Director with Life Services Ohio at CareSource, said, “This is really healthcare with heart. But this is that, in action.”

Reed said today’s event is a favorite for many at CareSource. “Because you can feel the gratitude of the folks coming through the line. It just fills your cup up.”

Wright told News Center 7 that it’s not easy to find a venue that can accommodate hundreds of vehicles. Wright State University has space and makes it easy for students to pop by and grab what they need.

“We know that college hunger is a real issue, and sometimes being in college makes you ineligible for some of the nutrition support programs. So, we’re hoping that it will be easier for college students to get the food that they need by being here on campus,” Wright said.

Organizers said they aren’t exactly sure when the next food drive event will be, but it will be somewhere in Montgomery County.

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