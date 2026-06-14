Over 4,000 outages reported after storms moved across region

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of people have lost power after storms moved through the region on Sunday afternoon.

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As of 4:05 p.m., AES Ohio’s outage map reports over 4,000 customers without power, according to AES Ohio’s website.

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Here is a breakdown of the outages:

Greene County- 3,520

Montgomery County- 447

Preble County- 72

Shelby County- 1

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

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