Over 50 slot machines disabled, cash seized amid Ohio illegal gambling investigation

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) recently seized over 50 suspected illegal gaming machines in Ohio.

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The OCCC, in partnership with the Columbus Police Department, served warrants on Wednesday at a business and the private residence of the owner of the business as part of an illegal gambling investigation.

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Complaints had been filed alleging that a business was operating illegal gaming machines in violation of state law, according to OCCC.

“While the majority of search warrants are on businesses with illegal gaming machines, where there is a clear document/financial connection between the business and the private residence, we will follow our investigations wherever they lead,” said Andromeda Morrison, Ohio Casino Control Commission Interim Executive Director. “Our enforcement is extremely thorough, as it has been proven that illegal gambling harms communities and the Ohioans that live in them.

The warrants were served at the 1400 block of Worthington Boulevard in Westerville and the 2400 block of E. Dublin Granville Road in Columbus.

They disabled or seized 51 suspected illegal slot machines along with an undisclosed amount of cash, OCCC said.

The investigation is ongoing.

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