Over 63,000 fans attend 3-day Country Concert ’26 in Fort Loramie

Organizers have released the attendance numbers for the 2026 Country Concert 3-day run of shows.
They said more than 19,000 country music fans showed up in Fort Loramie on Thursday to see Riley Green headline.
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On Friday, more than 21,000 people attended, which was highlighted by Cole Swindell and music legends Alabama.
And, on Saturday, more than 23,000 fans showed up to see Jason Aldean close out the 3-day festival.
Organizers are already planning next year’s show.
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