Over $675K in missing money found during Ohio State Fair

Thousands of Ohio State Fair attendees took the first step in reconnecting with their missing money. Over 1,500 visitors had initiated claims worth over $675K.

COLUMBUS — Thousands of Ohio State Fair attendees took the first step in reconnecting with their missing money.

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The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Unclaimed Funds had representatives available at a kiosk to assist fairgoers in uncovering forgotten money, according to an Ohio Department of Commerce spokesperson.

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Over 1,500 visitors had initiated claims worth over $675,000.

Fairgoers discovered an average of $432 in missing money.

A person discovered as much as $47,000 in unclaimed funds. Another fairgoer discovered exactly $40,000 in missing money, the spokesperson said.

“The Ohio State Fair gives us a unique opportunity to meet people face-to-face and help them discover money they didn’t know they had,” said Akil Hardy, Superintendent of the Division of Unclaimed Funds. “Seeing the excitement when someone learns they have funds waiting for them is truly meaningful. It’s a reminder that the process can be straightforward, and we’re here to make it as easy as possible for every Ohioan.”

The Division has helped Ohioans find over $2 million during the Ohio State Fair alone over the last five years.

Visit this website to see if you have unclaimed funds.

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