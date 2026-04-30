Over 700 students visit Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for All-Star Leadership Day

FAIRBORN — Over 700 students from around the Miami Valley visited Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to learn about opportunities in the Air Force.

Students took part in All-Star Leadership Day on Thursday at the base and learned what it takes to be a part of the Air Force.

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Ruby and Chloe, students from Greenon Local Schools, were able to ask airmen questions.

“Anytime I see an airman, I’m like, where was the coolest place you flew over?” said the girls.

Students took part in flying virtual airplanes, learning about gear, and physical combat.

Training and Flying Coordinator Sharnita Lloyd said students have to figure out their plans for their future, whether it be the military or college.

“I want them to have that moment where they feel confident. And it’s events like this that can give them ideas on what to do after high school,” she said.

The students were able to get up close to the vehicles, but most students were interested in the planes on base.

“The planes definitely caught my eye,” said Ruby and Chloe.

Archer, a senior at Cedarville High said that the planes were a lot bigger in person.

He said he has already enlisted into the Air National Guard.

“It’s actually giving me a preview of what I’m gonna be seeing for the next, however many years of my life,” said Archer.

High ranking airmen gave the students speeches and shared their journey in the Air Force. Their goal is to inspire the next generation.

“He gave me a good one, about serving my country and having love for the county. And being a patriot, I really enjoyed that,” said Archer.

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