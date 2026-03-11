Over 7,000 without power as severe storms move through Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of AES Ohio customers are without power as severe storms move through the Miami Valley.

As of 10:40 a.m., 7,136 customers were without power.

Here are the outages AES Ohio is reporting:

Auglaize County - 1,517

Champaign County - 12

Darke County - 2,453

Greene County - 1,884

Logan County - 1

Mercer County - 151

Miami County - 561

Montgomery County - 341

Preble County - 107

Shelby County - 109

We’re working to reach out to AES Ohio to determine how long power will be out in impacted areas.

