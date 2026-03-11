Over 7,000 without power as severe storms move through Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of AES Ohio customers are without power as severe storms move through the Miami Valley.
As of 10:40 a.m., 7,136 customers were without power.
Here are the outages AES Ohio is reporting:
- Auglaize County - 1,517
- Champaign County - 12
- Darke County - 2,453
- Greene County - 1,884
- Logan County - 1
- Mercer County - 151
- Miami County - 561
- Montgomery County - 341
- Preble County - 107
- Shelby County - 109
We’re working to reach out to AES Ohio to determine how long power will be out in impacted areas.
