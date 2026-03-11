Over 7,000 without power as severe storms move through Miami Valley

By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of AES Ohio customers are without power as severe storms move through the Miami Valley.

As of 10:40 a.m., 7,136 customers were without power.

Here are the outages AES Ohio is reporting:

  • Auglaize County - 1,517
  • Champaign County - 12
  • Darke County - 2,453
  • Greene County - 1,884
  • Logan County - 1
  • Mercer County - 151
  • Miami County - 561
  • Montgomery County - 341
  • Preble County - 107
  • Shelby County - 109

We’re working to reach out to AES Ohio to determine how long power will be out in impacted areas.

