Over 700lbs of cocaine seized in area drug trafficking investigation

CINCINNATI — An ongoing investigation has led to the seizure of additional suspected cocaine, bringing the total in a drug trafficking case to around 716 pounds.

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The narcotics have a street value exceeding $5.8 million, according to the Department of Justice.

Two Southwest Ohio relatives, 31-year-old Damian Galan of Cincinnati and 19-year-old Diego Galan of Fairfield, face federal charges.

The additional seizure comes as part of an investigation stemming from the May 10 arrests of the Galans by agents with the Homeland Security Task Force.

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Their case was initially announced with the seizure of approximately 80 kilograms of cocaine following their federal court appearance on Monday, May 13.

Further searches uncovered a larger amount of suspected cocaine in locations near Columbus.

The DEA Cincinnati District Office, the Cincinnati Police Department, and other agencies within the Cincinnati Homeland Security Task Force received information regarding the Galans’ potential drug trafficking throughout the Southern District of Ohio and elsewhere.

Surveillance of the Galens, along with additional investigation, directed law enforcement officials to locations in the Columbus area on May 9.

Individuals involved in the organization were observed traveling in tandem to locations suspected of storing narcotics and drug proceeds.

Law enforcement officials executed search warrants at both Galan residences.

They discovered four kilograms of suspected cocaine and a firearm at Galan’s home.

The search of Galan’s residence recovered the storage bins, which contained approximately 77 kilograms of suspected cocaine, along with bulk cash, firearms, and suspected methamphetamine.

The two were arrested in the early morning hours of May 10.

They are each charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine.

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