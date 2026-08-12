UPDATE: Almost 5K outages reported after storms move through region

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE @ 4:20 A.M.

Thousands remain without power after storms with strong winds moved through the region on Tuesday.

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As of 4:05 a.m., AES Ohio reports over 1,000 customers are without power, according to their outage map.

AES Ohio said in a social media post that Tuesday’s storms “caused widespread damage” across the area.

“Crews are actively assessing damage, making repairs, and safely restoring service as quickly as possible,” the social media post said.

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Almost 5,000 total outages are reported across the region.

Here is the breakdown by county:

Clark- 2,208

Warren- 1,143

Champaign- 920

Butler- 496

Montgomery- 127

Preble- 72

Greene- 7

Logan-1

As of 4:16 a.m., First Energy’s website reports that over 2,300 customers across Champaign and Clark counties are without power. This includes over 2,200 outages in Clark County and 62 in Champaign County.

Duke Energy says that over 1,100 customers in Warren County are without power. There are almost 500 outages reported in Butler County.

They posted this statement about the outages on their website on Tuesday.

“A storm system moving across the region is bringing damaging winds and heavy rain, causing widespread outages. Our crews are ready to respond as soon as conditions safely allow. Please stay safe and avoid any downed power lines. We appreciate your patience.”

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

Today's storms caused widespread damage across our service area. At this time, 8,645 customers remain without power due to 241 active outage incidents.



Crews are actively assessing damage, making repairs, and safely restoring service as quickly as possible.



We appreciate your… pic.twitter.com/wAXWLVYMo5 — AES Ohio (@AESOhio) August 11, 2026

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