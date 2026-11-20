Over 800 turkeys distributed to veterans in Dayton before Thanksgiving

DAYTON — More than 800 turkeys were distributed to military veterans in the Dayton area as rising grocery store prices continue to strain household budgets ahead of the holiday season.

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Hundreds of veterans lined up on the Dayton VA campus a week before Thanksgiving, where volunteers handed out 400 turkeys and bags of dry food to make pickup fast and easy for drivers.

Workers delivered almost half of the total turkeys directly to the homes of veterans who are sick and homebound.

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Veterans lined up across the campus to receive their holiday food supplies.

Wayne, a retired Army veteran who arrived to pick up his Thanksgiving meal, said the distribution provides welcome support to area veterans.

“I’m picking up my Thanksgiving turkey from the veterans,” Wayne said. “It’s so appreciated and helps us.”

While many veterans navigated the drive-through in vehicles, others arrived using alternative transportation.

Clifford McNeil, a retired Marine, took a bus to the facility and joined the line on a scooter.

McNeil said he attends food giveaways because grocery store prices are simply too high.

“I’m not trying to take out of anybody else’s mouths,” McNeil said. “And I’m just looking at mine.”

McNeil has spent the holidays alone since his wife passed away in 2015. This year, however, he plans to cook and share his meal with another veteran or neighbor.

“And maybe if there’s another vet that I can invite over sometime in or even in my apartment complex, I can cook for them,” McNeil said. “I don’t mind.”

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