Over 9K crossed finish line at 2026 Air Force Marathon

FAIRBORN — Thousands from across the country participated in this year’s Air Force Marathon.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, several streets were blocked off and filled with people cheering on the runners.

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The Fairborn fly zone is a two-mile stretch through Downtown Fairborn where spectators can watch the racers pass twice.

It was mile 14 for the full marathoners and mile six for the half marathoners.

Local businesses on the strip stay open. Every year the race brings them an economic boost.

“It’s good to watch everybody cheer everyone on,” said Karl Henry, Manager of Foys Costume Shop. “You see like their friends and family and spectators chase them down the street sometimes too, like they’re trying to do the marathon.”

Race organizers say that people from all 50 states and 18 different countries were in the marathon.

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