Overnight shooting sends 1 to hospital in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — One person was hurt in a shooting in Middletown overnight.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police responded to a disturbance on Jackson Lane shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, according to the Middletown Division of Police.

When they arrived at the scene, they found two people fighting.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers were able to separate them, but then found that one of them had been shot multiple times. They were taken to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

A woman, identified as Olivia Coleman, was arrested at the scene and taken to Middletown City Jail. Police said she’s facing felonious assault and assault on a police officer.

Police added that an officer suffered minor injuries during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Terry Ballinger at (513) 425-7741 or at terry.ballinger@cityofmiddletown.org, or the Police Dispatch Center at (513) 425-7701.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]