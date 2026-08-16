OVI checkpoint planned for Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — The Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol will conduct an OVI checkpoint in Greene County this week.

The exact date and location will be released hours before the enforcement.

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The enforcement effort comes amid thousands of impaired-driving crashes across the state.

So far this year, Ohio roadways have seen over 5,500 OVI-related crashes.

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Those crashes resulted in 174 deaths and 2,523 injuries, according to OSP.

State highway patrol troopers have increased enforcement efforts to reduce impaired driving across Ohio.

Drivers who spot suspected impaired or reckless driving on the road can call #677 to connect directly to the nearest highway patrol post.

Additional enforcement data and educational materials are accessible through the patrol’s online OVI dashboard.

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