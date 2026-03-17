OVI Checkpoint set for St. Patrick’s Day evening in Montgomery County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint tonight.

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The enforcement is scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on State Route 725 near Paragon Road in Washington Township.

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The location was selected based on statistical data regarding impaired driving arrests in the area. Deputies recorded 88 arrests for impaired driving at the site in 2024 and 58 arrests in 2025.

The sheriff’s office called the checkpoints a “critical tool” in the ongoing effort to reduce impaired driving.

The operations also serve to educate the public about the dangers and legal consequences of driving while intoxicated.

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