OVI checkpoint to set up in local city

TROTWOOD — The Miami Valley Combined Agency OVI Task Force will be conducting an OVI checkpoint.

The OVI checkpoint will take place in the Trotwood area, according to a spokesperson.

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The exact location of the OVI Sobriety Checkpoint will be announced on Friday, April 24.

The goals of the Sobriety Checkpoint are to provide public awareness to the consequences of driving under the influence, reduce the number of impaired drivers on the roadways, reduce the number of alcohol-related traffic crashes, and make the roadways a safer place to travel. '

News Center 7 will update this story once more information becomes available.

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