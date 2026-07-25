OVI task force to hold checkpoint in Butler County

MIDDLETOWN — An OVI checkpoint will take place in Butler County on Saturday night.
The Butler County OVI Task Force will be conducting the checkpoint in the City of Middletown, according to a spokesperson.
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The checkpoint will be on S. Breiel Boulevard at Lefferson Park. The northbound lane will be checked.
The checkpoint will begin at 8 p.m. and will end no later than midnight.
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