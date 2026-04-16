Owner of dog involved in Ohio school attack enters plea

SYLVANIA, Ohio — The owner of a dog that attacked a woman holding her child at an Ohio school in December has entered his plea.

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Nikai Roberts pleaded no contest on Wednesday for a Vicious Dog charge connected to the attack that happened at Whiteford Elementary in Sylvania, WTOL, a CBS affiliate in Toledo, reported.

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Roberts lived next to the school, and one of his dogs got loose on Dec. 8.

Documents obtained by WTOL revealed the dog attacked a woman and her child while she was dropping off two other children at the elementary school.

Surveillance cameras at the school caught the attack. The video showed the dog biting the woman and dragging her several feet.

The woman also dropped the child she was holding while the dog attacked her, WTOL added.

Roberts eventually surrendered the dog to the Lucas County Dog Warden, and it was later euthanized.

Roberts will be sentenced to probation later this month.

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