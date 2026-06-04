Owner of dog involved in Ohio school attack learns sentence

SYLVANIA — The owner of a dog that attacked a woman holding her child at an Ohio school in December has learned his sentence.

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Nikai Roberts was sentenced to one year of probation, according to WTOL, a CBS affiliate in Toledo. If he violates the terms of his probation, he’s subject to 180 days in jail.

Roberts was also fined $250.

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During his probation, Roberts cannot commit any new crimes and is not allowed to get or keep any new dogs beyond the one he already has. WTOL reported he must also provide proof of license and vaccination for the dog.

The dog will also need to be on a leash when outdoors and enrolled in obedience training.

Roberts will also be subject to monthly visits from Lucas Canine Care and Control.

As previously reported, Roberts pleaded no contest in April to a Vicious Dog charge connected to the attack that happened at Whiteford Elementary in Sylvania.

Roberts lived next to the school, and one of his dogs got loose on Dec. 8.

Documents obtained by WTOL revealed the dog attacked a woman and her child while she was dropping off two other children at the elementary school.

Surveillance cameras at the school caught the attack. The video showed the dog biting the woman and dragging her several feet.

The woman also dropped the child she was holding while the dog attacked her, WTOL added.

Roberts eventually surrendered the dog to the Lucas County Dog Warden, and it was later euthanized.

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