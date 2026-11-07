Pair of 4th quarter touchdowns help Dayton beat Valparaiso

Dayton QB No. 7 Bryce Schondelmyer awaits against Valparaiso on Nov. 7, 2026

DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers scored two fourth quarter touchdowns to win on Saturday.

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Senior quarterback Bryce Schondelmyer threw touchdown passes to senior wideouts Michael Mussari and Gavin Lochow in a 31-20 win over Valparaiso at Welcome Stadium.

UD led 17-3 late in the second quarter, but the Beacons scored 17 unanswered points to take a 20-17 third-quarter lead.

The Flyers scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to improve to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the Pioneer Football League (PFL). They remain in first place.

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David Mauer made a 31-yard field goal to put Dayton ahead, 3-0, after one quarter.

Schondelmyer threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Wheatley to increase it to 10-0.

Valpo responded with a field goal to cut it to 10-3. LeRoy Lewis IV caught a five-yard touchdown pass as UD led 17-3, with 2:17 left until halftime.

The Flyers had a chance for more points, but Nic Lendino’s pick-six cut it to 17-10 at halftime.

Valparaiso got a field goal and a touchdown to take a 20-17 lead after three quarters.

Schondelmyer threw his third interception early in the fourth quarter. But Dayton’s defense forced a punt. Paul Kelly returned it to the Beacons’ 40-yard line.

The Flyers drove to the Valpo 6-yard line. Schondelmyer found Mussari for the go-ahead touchdown with 3:08 remaining. Jace Schaefer intercepted a pass with 2:00 left and returned it to the Valpo 33.

Three plays later, Schondelmyer found Lochow streaking out of the backfield for a 34-yard touchdown to seal the game.

Schondelmyer completed 23 of 32 passes for 291 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. Ethan Thulin caught six passes for 97 yards. The Flyers outgained Valparaiso, 393-224.

Dayton hosts Davidson for Senior Day on Nov. 7.

Kickoff is at noon from Welcome Stadium.

Larry Hansgen and Mike Kelly will broadcast the game on WHIO Radio.

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