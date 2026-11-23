Panda Express to hold grand opening, ribbon-cutting in Beavercreek

The exterior of a standalone Panda Express.

BEAVERCREEK — Panda Express will open its new Beavercreek location next week.

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The 2761 Fairfield Commons location will host a grand opening on Dec. 1 at 9:30 a.m.

The first 88 guests will get a free T-shirt.

In Chinese culture, the number is considered lucky.

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The restaurant will celebrate its grand opening with an official community celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Chamber of Commerce.

For more information on the giveaway, visit here.

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