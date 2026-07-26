Parachuters take to skies honoring WWII Veteran Jim ‘Pee Wee’ Martin

GREENE COUNTY — Several parachuters took to the sky for an event in honor of a World War II Veteran from Greene County.

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Jim “Pee Wee” Martin lived in Sugarcreek Township. He died in 2022 at the age of 101. Martin was a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division.

He jumped on D-Day, June 6, 1944, and was a member of the “Screaming Eagles.”

Martin had a special connection with his hometown community in Greene County, as previously reported.

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The Jump for Pee Wee took place in Xenia on Saturday.

“Honoring the World War II Veterans and the sacrifices that they did to give us the freedom of where we are today,” said Jodi Puterbaugh. “It just keeps the legacy alive, the spirit alive.”

All jump proceeds will benefit the Pee Wee Foundation.

The event ends on Sunday.

Visit this website for more information.

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