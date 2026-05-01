Parents arrested after 8-month-old overdoses on fentanyl

DAYTON — A mother and father were arrested after their 8-month-old overdosed on fentanyl on Wednesday.
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Officers with the Dayton Police Department were dispatched to Redwood Avenue around 8:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a person down.
When police arrived, they found an 8-month-old who was unresponsive.
The child was taken to the hospital, where it was discovered they were suffering from a fentanyl overdose, according to DPD.
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The child is in critical but stable condition.
During the investigation, the father of the child refused to exit the home and was arrested by on-duty SWAT members on Thursday morning.
The mother and father were arrested on suspicion of endangering children.
We will continue to follow this story.
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